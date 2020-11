FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin jumped past $19,000 on Monday, moving closer to its all-time record after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally.

It was last up 5.6% at $19,220, near its record $19,666.