Bitcoin slumps more than 5% in volatile trade

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell 5.6% against the dollar on Tuesday, after hitting a record high earlier in the day.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last down 4.1% at $18,880 as of 1241 GMT in a volatile trading session.

Bitcoin has gained 165% this year, fuelled by demand for riskier assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)