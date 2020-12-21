CORRECTED-Bitcoin slumps 6% as new COVID-19 strain upsets wider markets

(Corrects record price to $24,298.04, not $24,299.75)

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped as much as 6% on Monday, with fears over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain hitting assets across wider markets.

The cryptocurrency was last down 5.1% at $22,290 after hitting a record $24,298.04 on Sunday.

Bitcoin passed the $20,000 milestone for the first time last week, amid surging interest from larger investors. (Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Carolyn Cohn)