RPT-Bitcoin hits $40,000 for first time

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin traded above $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, rising as high as $40,402.46 as it continues a rally that has seen the digital currency climb more than 700% from a March 12 closing low.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency crossed $30,000 for the first time on Jan. 2 and $20,000 on Dec. 16. It was last up 5.54% at $38,890.25. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)