NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell below $8,000 on Monday as investors scaled back their exposure to cryptocurrenices and other risky assets, weighed down by further losses in technology and internet companies.

At 3:09 p.m. (1909 GMT), the world’s biggest and best known virtual currency was down 2.64 percent at $7,999.89 on Luxemborg-based Bitstamp exchange. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)