S&P Dow Jones Indices launches crypto indices

May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of financial data provider S&P Global Inc, said on Tuesday it has launched a new series of cryptocurrency indices.

The new indices, the S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index AND S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, would measure the performance of bitcoin, ethereum and digital assets.

The move had been announced in December last year. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)