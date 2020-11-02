New York disbars ex-Big Law partner as crypto scheme sentencing nears

A New York state appellate court has disbarred Florida lawyer Mark Scott, a former Locke Lord partner who was convicted last year for his role in a nearly $400 million fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme. Scott’s conviction for conspiracy to commit bank fraud triggers automatic disbarment in New York, a panel for the Third Judicial Department said in an Oct. 29 ruling. His conviction for conspiracy to commit money laundering did not meet the standard, the panel said.

