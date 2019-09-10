Bidding consortium has 89.22% of Alpiq amid activist fight

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has got 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq, according to preliminary results of a tender offer announced by Alpiq on Tuesday.

Definitive preliminary results of the 70 Swiss franc per share offer are due on Sept. 13, with the deal set to wrap up by Oct. 9. Shares closed on Monday just above the offer price.

Activist investor Knight Vinke said last month it wants Alpiq to stop its delisting and the squeezeout of minority shareholders.