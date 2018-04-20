FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has acquired Chinese chip maker Hangzhou C-SKY Microsystems to underpin its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business, an Alibaba spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Alibaba aims to empower different industries through our cloud-based IoT solutions, in which chips play a significant role. The acquisition of Hangzhou C-SKY Microsystems, a leading Chinese supplier of embedded CPU cores, underlines our commitment to driving the development of the chip industry,” the spokeswoman said in a statement, referring to central processing units.

Alibaba did not disclose the terms of the acquisition. (Reporting by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
