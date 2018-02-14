FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Healthcare
February 14, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's CSL's half-year profit jumps 35 percent on profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd reported a 35 percent rise in its first half profit on Wednesday and upgraded its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

Net profit after tax was $1.1 billion, the company said, compared with $805.5 million a year ago.

CSL also upgraded its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance to about $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion from an earlier forecast of $1.48 billion-$1.55 billion.

The company’s stock rose as much as 6 percent after it announced its results and is among the top gainers on the benchmark Australian index. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.