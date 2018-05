May 18 (Reuters) - Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd on Friday lifted its full-year profit guidance for a second time this year, thanks to better-than-expected product sales.

CSL now expects net profit after tax for fiscal 2018 in the range of about $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion, from an earlier forecast of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)