Healthcare

Australia's CSL raises lower-end of profit forecast

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd raised the lower end of its full-year profit forecast by 3% as demand for its plasma and recombinant therapies rise with governments scrambling to protect their populations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSL now expects fiscal 2021 net profit of between $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion at constant currency, implying growth of 3%-8% over the previous year, compared to its initial forecast of $2.10 billion to $2.27 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

