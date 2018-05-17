UPDATE 1-Australia's CSL lifts full-year profit outlook again

(Adds details on previous forecast, CEO comment, shares)

May 18 (Reuters) - Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd on Friday lifted its full-year profit guidance for a second time this year, due to better-than-expected product sales and as a severe influenza season bolstered its vaccine supply division.

CSL expects net profit after tax for fiscal 2018 in the range of about $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion, it said in a statement.

“Of particular note has been a positive product and geographic sales mix shift, particularly with better than expected sales of Idelvion and Haegarda,” said CEO Paul Perreault.

Idelvion is used to treat bleeding disorders, while Haegarda is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema - a swelling of an area beneath the skin.

A severe influenza season in the northern hemisphere also helped sales of Seqirus, CSL said.

The company had initially upgraded its full-year guidance in February after posting a 35 percent rise in its first-half profit, driven by strong demand for its vaccines in the United States.

Shares of CSL have booked strong gains, rising nearly 25 percent this year as of last close on Thursday.