Australia's CSL posts 10 pct increase in 1st-half profit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian pharmaceutical behemoth CSL Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half profit grew 10.1 percent following stronger drug sales in the United States, and raised its full-year guidance to the upper end of an earlier provided range.
Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 came in at $1.2 billion on a constant currency basis, compared with $1.1 billion last year, Australia’s fifth-largest listed company said in a statement.
CSL said it now expected fiscal 2019 net profit to be around the upper end of the previously provided range of $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion on a constant currency basis.
The company, which does significant business in the United States, declared an interim dividend of 85 cents per share, up from 79 cents last year.
