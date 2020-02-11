Company News
Australia's CSL posts 8% rise in H1 profit; raises FY outlook

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in first-half profit and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, helped by strong demand for its immunoglobulin (IG) products.

The company, which makes treatments for blood-related diseases and vaccines for influenza, posted a net profit of $1.25 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier.

CSL raised its after-tax net profit forecast for the full year to a range of $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion at constant currency. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

