August 14, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's CSL posts near 30 pct profit rise as U.S. drug sales spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd reported a near 30 percent rise in annual net profit on Wednesday, thanks to strong drug sales in the United States.

CSL posted a net profit of $1.73 billion for the year ended June 30, roughly in line with an estimate of $1.72 billion from an aggregate of seven analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s forecast was $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion.

The global pharma firm also announced a final dividend of $0.93 per share, compared to the $0.72 per share paid last year. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

