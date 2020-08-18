UPDATE 1-Australia's CSL sees flat 2021 profit on plasma collection hit

(Adds details on results, forecast)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest biotech firm CSL Ltd forecast a nearly flat fiscal 2021 profit on Wednesday, as coronavirus-led disruptions hamper plasma collection, even as it reported a 17% jump in 2020 earnings.

The maker of treatments for blood-related diseases and influenza vaccines said it expects 2021 net profit after tax to be between $2.10 billion and $2.27 billion at current exchange rates.

For the twelve months to June 30, the company reported underlying net profit after tax at constant currency of $2.25 billion, up from $1.92 billion a year earlier.

“A key variable to this outlook is the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the company’s supply chain, particularly the ability to collect plasma,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Perreault said.

CSL’s 2020 results were boosted by higher sales of its immunoglobulin drugs Privigen and Hizentra, which offset lower plasma collections, a major earnings driver, as curbs on movement due to the virus outbreak restricted people from donating blood.

The company, which is in talks with AstraZeneca to locally manufacture the British drugmaker’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, declared a final dividend of $1.07 per share, up from $1.00 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income for the year rose 8.9% to $9.30 billion, on a constant currency basis, with revenue from its flagship immunoglobulin and plasma business CSL Behring up 9%.

Privigen and Hizentra sales rose 20% and 34% respectively. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)