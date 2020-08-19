UPDATE 2-Australia's CSL annual profit beats, flags flat 2021 on virus hit; shares gain

(Recasts, adds shares, analyst comments)

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest biotech company CSL Ltd said on Wednesday annual profit jumped 17%, beating its own forecast, but added that its fiscal 2021 earnings growth might be flat as coronavirus-led disruptions hamper plasma collection.

For the year to end-June, the country’s third-largest company reported net profit of $2.25 billion on a constant currency basis, up from $1.92 billion a year earlier and better than the $2.17 billion top end of guidance it gave in April.

The constant currency profit strips out the impact of foreign exchange changes over the year.

The result sent shares of CSL up nearly 6% in morning trading, better than a broader market’s gain of 0.6%, as investors cheered the better-than-expected result.

“Demand for products, as seen in the robust FY20 result, remains strong and while there is earnings pressure in FY21, the longer-term story remains intact,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

But CSL, the maker of treatments for blood-related diseases and influenza vaccines, said it expected comparable net profit of $2.1 billion and $2.27 billion in the current fiscal year, reflecting difficulty in getting people to donate blood for its plasma products amid restrictions on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A key variable to this outlook is the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the company’s supply chain, particularly the ability to collect plasma,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Perreault said.

CSL’s 2020 results were boosted by higher sales of its immunoglobulin drugs Privigen and Hizentra, which offset lower plasma collections, a major earnings driver for the company.

The company, which is in talks with AstraZeneca to locally manufacture the British drugmaker’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, declared a final dividend of $1.07 per share, up from $1.00 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income for the year rose 8.9% to $9.30 billion on a constant currency basis. (Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Shashwat Awasthi and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)