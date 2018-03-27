FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazilian steelmaker CSN to sell up to $900 mln in assets, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional expects to sell between 2 billion reais and 3 billion reais ($600- $901 million) in assets this year to reduce its debt, CEO Benjamin Steinbruch said on Tuesday.

In a conference with analysts, Steinbruch said debt ratios will be lower this year with the asset sales and better operational results with rising prices and better domestic sales. CSN predicts revenue will rise 20 percent this year.

$1 = 3.3291 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

