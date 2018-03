March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor CACI International Inc on Wednesday withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA Inc, after it lost a bidding war to General Dynamics.

CACI’s withdrawal comes a week after General Dynamics raised its all-cash offer for CSRA to $6.9 billion from $6.8 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)