General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics said on Tuesday it had raised its offer for smaller sector peer CSRA Inc to $9.7 billion, including $2.8 billion in debt, as it strives to top CACI International Inc’s offer.

General Dynamics’ raised offer under a merger agreement with CSRA’s board, includes $41.25 per share in cash, an increase from the prior $40.75 per share, valued at $6.8 billion.

CACI has offered $44 per share in cash and stock. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)