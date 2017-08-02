FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 2 months ago

CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CSX Corp said a freight train derailed in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported after the derailment in Hyndman, but the company said trains and shipments would be delayed between Connellsville and Cumberland, Maryland.

”Customers with freight traveling across these lines should expect service disruptions for one week as recovery crews are working to fully restore service through the area and making any infrastructure or equipment repairs that may be necessary, the company said on its website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

