Oct 16 (Reuters) - CSX Corp reported a 4.3% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower volumes of shipment in U.S. railroad’s coal and intermodal units.

Net income was $856 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $894 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.8% to $2.98 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)