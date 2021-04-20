Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

CSX profit slips on weather, pandemic, fuel costs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp on Tuesday reported lower quarterly profit after frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs weighed on results.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which operates in the eastern United States, had first-quarter net earnings of $706 million, or 93 cents per share, down from $770 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1% to $2.81 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up