Oct 17 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, posted a slight increase in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by increased rates it charges its customers to haul freight.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted third-quarter net income of $459 million, or 51 cents per share, up from $455 million, or 48 cents per share a year earlier.