April 17, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. railroad CSX's quarterly profit soars as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - CSX Corp’s, one of the biggest railroad operators in the United States, reported a 92 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by lower costs and restructuring expenses.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company’s profit rose to $695 million or 78 cents a share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $362 million or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included restructuring expenses of $110 million.

Revenue rose marginally to $2.88 billion from $2.87 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

