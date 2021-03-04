UPDATE 1-Logistics parks company CTP to seek Amsterdam listing

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, March 4 (Reuters) - CTP BV, an owner and operator of logistics parks in Central and Eastern Europe, is planning a share issue and listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, it said on Thursday.

The company, founded in the Czech Republic, said in a statement that it would seek to raise between 800 million and 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in an offering of shares to institutional investors, with the proceeds used to fund debt repayment and property acquisitions.

CTP said it expects to launch its offer “in the coming weeks”, subject to market conditions.

In a fact sheet, CTP said it had pretax profit of 290 million euros in its most recent reporting year and 400 employees.

CEO Remon Vos said the sector, which offers space for transportation and distribution operations, is benefiting from growth in e-commerce, which has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe our combination of scale, experience and strong growth perspective make CTP a compelling investment opportunity,” he said.

CTP operates 28 large logistics parks in countries including Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, making it the largest such operator in Eastern Europe, it said. ($1 = 0.8294 euros)