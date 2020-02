LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cuba is facing a court battle in London over its unpaid government debt after one of the communist-run country’s creditors filed a formal claim at Britain’s High Court.

CRF I Ltd, an investor in defaulted Cuban sovereign debt since 2009, said on Wednesday it had filed the case in London after Havana refused a debt relief offer made by CRF and some other bond holders back in 2018. reut.rs/2udKoSP (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao)