May 21, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico suspends Damojh's airline operations after fatal Cuba crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s civil aviation authority said on Monday it will temporarily suspend operations of Aerolineas Damojh while it reviews the Mexican airline service company after one of its planes crashed in Cuba on Friday, killing 110 people.

The authority said it aims to make sure the company is adhering to regulations and gather information to help the ongoing investigation into the causes of the accident.

The fiery crash of the aging Boeing passenger jet shortly after takeoff from Havana killed 110 of the 113 on board, making it Cuba’s deadliest air disaster in nearly 30 years. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, editing by G Crosse)

