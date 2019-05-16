Cuba says Boeing 737 plane crash last year due to crew errors

HAVANA, May 16 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Institute of Civil Aeronautics said on Thursday an investigation into the crash a year ago of a Boeing 737 in Havna that killed all but one of the 113 people aboard suggests the most probable cause was errors by the crew.

“The most probable cause of the accident were the actions of the crew and their errors in the calculations of weight and balance that led to loss of control of the plane and its fall during the takeoff phase,” the institute said in a statement posted on the website of Cuba’s presidency. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)