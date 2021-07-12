Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Cuba's foreign minister accuses U.S.-financed mercenaries of fomenting unrest

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday that U.S.-financed mercenaries had fomented unrest ahead of this weekend’s protests with a media strategy disguised as a social media campaign calling for humanitarian aid.

“Yesterday in Cuba there was no social uprising, yesterday in Cuba there was disorder, disturbances caused by a communicational operation that had been prepared for some time and to which millions had been dedicated,” Bruno said during a televised government briefing. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up