July 31, 2018 / 4:24 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Cummins to recall 500,000 trucks to replace faulty emissions part -EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline, second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc has agreed to recall about 500,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks produced between 2010 and 2015 to correct a faulty emissions control system part that degrades and allows too much nitrogen oxide pollution, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

The EPA said the Cummins recall was the largest ever voluntary recall of trucks due to emissions problems. The catalytic reduction systems in the trucks were found to be less durable than required and will be replaced, it said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

