May 4 (Reuters) - Strong commercial vehicle demand propelled U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc to raise its full-year revenue forecast, following economic recovery from easing pandemic-related border restrictions on goods movement.

It now expects revenue for the year to be up between 20% and 24%, from the previous forecast of 8%-12%. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)