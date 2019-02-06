Company News
February 6, 2019

Engine maker Cummins reports 12 percent rise in quarterly sales

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 12 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its engines from the heavy-duty truck makers and the construction equipment sector.

Net income attributable to the company was $579 million, or $3.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $274 million, or $1.65 per share, for the same period a year earlier.

In the year-ago quarter, the company took a one-time charge of $777 million related to the U.S. tax reform.

Net sales of the company, which competes with Daimler AG , Caterpillar Inc and Ford Motor Co in North America in the engine market, rose 12 percent to $6.13 billion.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

