Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its diesel and natural gas engines.

The U.S engine-maker’s net income attributable to shareholders surged to $692 million, or $4.28 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $453 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to $5.94 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)