Brooklyn law firm sues Cuomo, de Blasio over NY virus restrictions

A Brooklyn law firm on Thursday sued New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in federal court, alleging new lockdown orders they implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic were arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Under the so-called “cluster action initiative” that Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Turturro Law said it and other businesses and residences were placed into a red zone that forces non-essential businesses like law firms to close their doors.

