Company News
May 1, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Curaleaf Holdings to buy Cura Partners' Select brand in C$1.27 bln deal

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to C$1.27 bln from $1.27 bln)

May 1 (Reuters) - Curaleaf Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy the state-regulated cannabis business of Cura Partners Inc in an all-stock deal valued at C$1.27 billion ($948 million).

The acquisition includes recreational cannabis products marketed under the Select brand name, which is the leading marijuana brand in California and Nevada states, the company said. ($1 = 1.3396 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

