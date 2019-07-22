Energy
July 22, 2019 / 11:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Curacao says PM, Venezuela oil minister discussed PDVSA remaining as refinery operator

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Curacao’s prime minister and Venezuela’s oil minister discussed the possibility of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA remaining as the operator of the Caribbean nation’s 335,000 barrel-per-day Isla refinery, Curacao’s government said on Monday.

PDVSA’s contract will expire at year-end, and the government-owned refinery has been searching for a business partner to replace it. A lack of crude shipments has left the facility largely idle. (Reporting by Sailu Irribarri and Deisy Buitrago Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
