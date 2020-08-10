CureVac aims to raise up to $245 mln in U.S. IPO

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - CureVac, one of Germany’s leading contenders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, said it aims to raise up to $245 million in an initial public stock offering (IPO) on the U.S. Nasdaq.

The biotech firm said on Monday it plans to offer 13.33 million new shares and, in addition, will grant its underwriters an option to purchase up to about 2 million shares in the IPO.

The shares will likely be priced at between $14.00 and $16.00 apiece, CureVac added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Martin)