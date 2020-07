July 24 (Reuters) - German biotech CureVac BV, one of the companies developing a coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday it had filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

The IPO filing comes days after the company said Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has taken an undisclosed stake in the firm as part of a $126 million financing round. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)