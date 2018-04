April 23 (Reuters) - Humana Inc and a group of private equity firms will buy privately held hospice operator Curo Health Services for about $1.4 billion, the companies said on Monday.

The deal, which will give Humana a 40 percent interest in Curo, is anticipated to close in summer.

PE firms TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe are part of the consortium. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)