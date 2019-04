LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - MSCI’s Emerging Markets Currency Index on Thursday fell to its lowest level since Jan. 24 as dollar strength builds around the world.

The slump in the index for the fifth trading session in a row comes as the U.S. dollar rose to its highest point since June 2017 on Wednesday against a basket of other currencies. (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)