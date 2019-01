Jan 17 (Reuters) - Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Plc on Thursday named Nicole Romer as head of retail investment in Germany.

Romer joins from Art-Invest Real Estate, where she held the position of head of retail, the company said.

The company also appointed Jan-Philip Zur, who was previously a director of investment & development at CELLS Group, to the company’s German team in January. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengalurul; Editing by James Emmanuel)