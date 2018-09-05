FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 5, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil travel firm CVC buys three Argentine companies for $20 mln

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian loyalty program operator CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA has agreed to acquire three Argentine travel companies for about $20 million, CVC said on Wednesday, in line with its international expansion strategy.

In a securities filing, CVC said it signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase Servicios de Viajes Y Turismo Biblios SA and Avantrip.com, both controlled by Grupo Biblos America, or Bibam, in an operation worth about $5.375 million.

The firm also signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase Argentina’s Ola Transatlantica Turismo in a deal worth about $14.04 million.

With the deals, CVC said, it will become one of Argentina’s top three travel booking firms. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.