May 2, 2019 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

Spain's Gbfoods nears deal with CVC to buy Continental Foods

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Gbfoods, part of the family-owned Agrolimen group, has entered into exclusive final talks with private equity firm CVC to buy Continental Foods, the companies said on Thursday.

Gbfoods said it made a “firm offer” for the European packaged soup and sauce maker.

Reuters reported last month that CVC was in talks to sell the business in a deal that could be worth around 1 billion euros, and said Agrolimen was the frontrunner. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alexander Smith)

