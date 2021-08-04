CVS sees higher COVID-19 costs in 2021 second half

Aug 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday it expects modestly higher medical costs in the second half of the year, and forecast a marginal increase in coronavirus-related costs to continue in the coming quarters.

“We continue to believe aggregate medical costs will modestly exceed baseline levels during the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said on a call with analysts.

The company said it expects demand for non-COVID healthcare services to return to normal levels by the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)