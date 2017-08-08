FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 7 days ago

CVS Health's quarterly profit jumps 19 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, the No.2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as its pharmacy benefits management business serviced more claims and demand for its specialty pharmacy services rose.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $924 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4.5 percent to $45.69 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

