Company News
February 12, 2020 / 11:58 AM / a minute ago

CVS Health posts fourth-quarter profit

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, which included a $2.2 billion charge, with the latest quarter benefiting from its Aetna health insurance business.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 22.9% to $66.89 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below