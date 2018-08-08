CVS Health posts quarterly loss on $3.9 bln charge

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as the drugstore retailer took an impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to the company was $2.56 billion, or $2.52 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.10 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took a $3.9 billion goodwill impairment charge in the reported quarter.

CVS, which agreed to buy health insurer Aetna in a $69 billion deal in December, said it expects the deal to close during the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)