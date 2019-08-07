Company News
August 7, 2019 / 11:07 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

CVS Health posts second-quarter profit on Aetna strength

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Wednesday reported a profit for the second quarter compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from its Aetna health insurance acquisition and higher sales of prescription drugs.

The company reported net income of $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $2.56 billion, or $2.52 per share, a year earlier.

CVS had taken a $3.9 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its Omnicare business in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue rose 35.2% to $63.43 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below